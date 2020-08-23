Sunday, 23 August 2020 – Gone are the days when Akorino women used to live boring lives and rock long dresses that made them look like aliens from another planet.

These days, beautiful Akorino ladies are joining different social platforms and slaying in sexy outfits.

You will find them slaying on Instagram, facebook, tik-tok and other social platforms and unleashing thirst traps like socialites.

This pretty Akorino lass has caused chaos on Tik-Tok, after she posted a video busting some sexy moves.

She has a very hot figure that she flaunted in a figure hugging dress.

Watch video.

