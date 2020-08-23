Saturday, 22 August 2020 – Notorious ‘woman eater’, Mike Oliver, has been trending on different social platforms after he posted photos of multiple Kenyan ladies that he has slept with.

The randy man takes advantage of his skin colour and money to lure cheap Kenyan ladies to bed.

He is also reportedly infecting them with HIV.

Mike Oliver has been condemned by majority of Kenyans for treating ladies like sex objects and Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi urged to deport him.

Some of the ladies that were in the controversial photos that he leaked are reportedly married and in stable relationships and after their spouses spotted them in the trending photos, things went haywire.

Despite facing endless criticism, Mike is unbothered.

He wants Kenyans to flatten their bitterness curves and stop minding about his life.

Taking to his facebook page on Friday, he posted a cryptic message saying,

‘It’s Friday night and there is Corona, so drink lemonade. Flatten your bitterness curves’

The Kenyan DAILY POST