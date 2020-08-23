Saturday, August 22, 2020 – A youthful ‘businessman’ who was dating Saumu Mbuvi, the daughter of Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has been arrested over the murder of Kevin Omwenga, who was shot dead in Kilimani.

Robert Ouko Bodo came to the limelight after his romantic affair with Sonko’s daughter was highly publicized.

They would post photos getting mushy and enjoying the finer things in life before they broke up.

Robert masquerades as a businessman but he is a notorious fraudster involved in fake gold business and drugs.

He is suspected to have shot dead Kevin Omwenga over a fake gold deal that went sour.

The late Kevin was also a fraudster.

Robert shot Kevin at his apartment in Kilimani and then fled.

He was later arrested by DCI detectives.

He is the owner of the posh Club Wakanda in Westlands, which he set up using dirty money.

He is expected to be charged with murder.

