Saturday, August 22, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has indirectly responded to Deputy President William Ruto, who has been accusing the deep state of trying to ruin his chances of becoming the fifth President of Kenya in 2022.

Two weeks ago, Ruto opened a can of worms when he revealed that agents of the deep state are burning the midnight oil trying to scuttle his chances of succeeding the son of Jomo in 2022.

Though the president has kept mum over his succession politics, on Friday he let the cat out of the bag when he said that he will not be drawn to divisive and noisy politics coming from some of his colleagues in the Executive.

Though he did not mention the name of the DP, it is clear that the message was directed at the man from Sugoi who has been yapping in recent days.

“Haja yetu ni kuleta suluhuu ambayo ni ya manufaa kwa watu wetu. Siyo kugonganisha vichwa za wananchi na kugonganisha watu kwa mambo ya ukabila na siasa duni ambayo haisaidii watu,” Uhuru said.

‘Mimi mtanitambua kwa vitendo vyangu lakini siyo kwa yale ambayo nitakua napiga nduru kila siku. Kazi mtaiona. Wa kupiga kelele acha waendelee,” Uhuru added.

Uhuru made these remarks in Embakasi East on Friday when he issued title deeds to members of the Embakasi Ranching Society.

The Kenyan DAILY POST