Saturday, August 22, 2020 – Kenyan actor, Ian Munene popularly known as Almasi, from his role in the Machachari Show that used to air on Citizen TV has left tongues wagging after ditching Christianity for Hinduism.

The young man has been sharing his experience as a Hindu on social media which has elicited mixed reactions among Kenyans.

Hindus are known to be vegetarians and consider the cow as a sacred symbol and Almasi has been sharing photos posing with cows.

In another photo, he’s seen inside a Hindu temple worshipping and stated that he has found something really beautiful.

This isn’t the kinda picture I would normally post on here… but damn I just can’t help it! I’ve found something really beautiful… connecting to the divine through song and dance is the most ecstatic thing that could have happened to me!

In Christianity, we say “Hallowed Be Thy Name”… The name’s of the Lord which are unlimited just like the waves of the ocean are our means of deliverance in this day and age!

Everyone is being controlled by their mind and look at what that has done to people, turned them to care about nothing but money… to reach a social status… thinking that happiness comes from a good socio-financial setting.

True happiness comes from control of your mind and senses, and engaging this body, this temple you have temporarily for the service of the Lord. That’s our true purpose. That’s our source of happiness xAn easy process of being able to do this, is chanting of the coolest Mantra I’ve ever heard… ☺️☺️ HARE KRSNA HARE KRSNA KRSNA KRSNA HARE HARE, HARE RAMA HARE RAMA RAMA RAMA HARE HARE,’

