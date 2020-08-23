Saturday August 22, 2020 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama went ham on each other during the recent burial of Samuel Mutuku, son to freedom fighter, Mulu Mutisya.

Muthama threw the first punch when he addressed Senior Counsel Kalonzo Musyoka’s presidential ambitions alleging that the former VP would be unable to fund his campaign.

“I want to tell Kalonzo and those cheering him on, that presidential campaigns are not conducted the same way village politics are held.”

“Those who are serious about their presidential ambitions, hold huge gatherings in Nairobi, Mombasa and other key regions across Kenya.”

“Mounting a spirited presidential campaign requires huge financial resources and highly-strategic foot soldiers, [which I doubt Kalonzo has],” Muthama stated.

But in a quick rejoinder, Kalonzo reminded Muthama that it was the former Senator that took him to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as his running mate where they lost both times.

“I have had enough of being used by other people for their own selfish political gains.”

“This time around, I will go to the negotiating table, I won’t send any go-betweens like I did in the past.”

“Muthama, you took me to Raila Odinga — twice — and the results are public knowledge.”

“I won’t continue playing second fiddle.”

“Time has come for me to chart my own course.”

“And, hear this, Muthama: ‘you cannot block Athi River waters from flowing by planting thickets in the watercourse’,” Kalonzo stated.

