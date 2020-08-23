Saturday August 22, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto is hell bent on undermining President Uhuru Kenyatta.

This is after he advised the Senate to look for a common ground in the search for a new Counties Revenue Allocation formula, only hours after Uhuru endorsed his controversial third generation formula in which his populous Mt. Kenya counties will get more money compared to other Counties.

The DP commended the Senate’s decision to halt debate on Uhuru’s controversial formula and form a 12-member committee to build consensus on the matter.

“I commend the Senate in agreeing that the formula needs to be re-looked at through a committee.”

“The populous counties should get extra revenue but at the same time, small counties should not be undermined.”

“The historically marginalized counties should also be considered,” the DP said.

He advised the committee to look for a win-win formula where the populous Counties will get some extra money while small and marginalized Counties are not oppressed further.

“The Senate has a duty to ensure that in developing a formula for sharing revenue, no county is hurt and devolution is strengthened.”

“Hence, it should be guided by a win-win situation whereby populous counties get their fair share of revenue just as those that are considered marginalized or geographically small in size,” the DP added.

His comments came just a few hours after President Uhuru Kenyatta appeared to favor a formula that favors population as the primary consideration – popularly referred as the one man one shilling formula.

The Kenyan DAILY POST