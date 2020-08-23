Sunday, August 23, 2020 – Police have arrested a 70-year old traditional doctor in Mwingi over the death of two boys following a botched circumcision.

The boys aged 5 and 7 were circumcised on Wednesday, August 19th, by the traditional circumciser but died on Saturday after losing a lot of blood.

According to area chief, Paul Mwaniki, the parents refused to rush the boys to hospital despite bleeding profusely because of their religious beliefs.

Apparently, the parents belong to a sect that prohibits members from seeking professional medical help.

The suspect is said to have circumcised about 12 boys on Wednesday, August 19, using only a razor blade.

Meanwhile, parents have been warned against taking their children to traditional circumcisers for the rite of passage.

The traditional doctor is currently in police custody and will be arraigned in court once investigations are complete.

The bodies of the two boys were taken to the Mwingi Level Four Hospital mortuary.

