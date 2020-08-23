Saturday August 22, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has blasted Deputy President William Ruto for constantly complaining and attacking his own Government.

Speaking yesterday while issuing title deeds to Nairobians, Uhuru hit out at Ruto, accusing him of making noise and complaining too much instead of focusing on service delivery to Kenyans.

He noted that he has been reading in newspapers and seen how politicians, especially the DP, have been complaining about the Government, but said he will not engage in making noise himself but will continue to work and present the end results to Kenyans to judge.

“These days I don’t talk much but I read newspapers and I see people complaining all over.”

“As for me, you will recognize me by the work I do not by how much I scream and complain.”

“You will see my work and those who are making noises can continue,” Uhuru stated.

In recent days, Ruto has been criticizing Uhuru’s administration over the revenue sharing stalemate in which he claimed that State House was behind the arrests of 3 Senators who were opposed to the President’s controversial formula.

The DP has also accused the police of being used by the State to terrorize Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST