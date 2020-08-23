Saturday, August 22, 2020 – CCTV footage capturing the events before and after Kevin Omwenga was shot dead in his Kilimani apartment has emerged.

Omwenga, 28, was shot dead by notorious fraudster Robert Bodo over a deal gone sour.

Robert has been involved in a string of gun drama in high end night clubs in Nairobi and is a close friend and associate of MP Babu Owino.

From the CCTV footage, Robert is seen checking into the building and going straight to Kevin’s house.

After a few minutes he left and he can be seen brandishing a gun while in the lift.

Thereafter, he returned to the building accompanied with another man before dragging Kevin who was bleeding into a waiting car.

Kevin was rushed to Nairobi Women’s Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

The deceased’s brother revealed that Robert was demanding money accrued from a deal they struck back in March before he pulled the trigger.

He heard a loud bang and rushed to the bedroom where he found his late brother lying in a pool of blood.

Police officers have since arrested Robert alongside Chris Obure, another notorious fraudster whose gun is reported to have been used to shoot Kevin.

We have established that Kevin, who posed as a car dealer, was also a notorious fraudster with several victims coming forward to narrate their ordeal in his hands.





Exclusive CCTV footage showing the last minute moves at Businessman Kevin Omwenga's house before he was shot dead by one his friends!



Kilimani is an overrated Githurai! pic.twitter.com/Rv6S8HyDm9 — OSUMO (@GeneraliOsumo) August 22, 2020

