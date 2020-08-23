Sunday August 23, 2020 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, may be one of the beneficiaries of the Sh 43 billion scandal at the Kenya Medical Supply Agency (KEMSA) going by a statement he issued on Saturday.

Sifuna, who is a close confidante of Raila Odinga, dismissed claims of corruption in the procurement of Covid-19 equipment by Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (Kemsa).

In the statement, Sifuna said these claims of theft of taxpayers’ millions were sensational and baseless.

He said claims of misappropriation of funds can only be ascertained after an audit by the Office of the Auditor-General is carried out.

“We wonder how this can be so before a credible audit by the Auditor General is carried out to ascertain the veracity of these claims.”

“The precedent has been set before, where the media goes on a sensationalist extravaganza, with half-baked information obtained from shadowy sources, ending up creating more problems than solutions,” Sifuna said.

“It is disheartening to hear no less a senior government official than the Deputy President go public with the juvenile and improper statement that “at least now nobody will blame me for stealing Covid-19 funds”,” Sifuna added.

Sifuna’s statement comes at a time when there is a rumour that top ODM officials are among top beneficiaries of mass looting at KEMSA.

The Kenyan DAILY POST