Saturday August 22, 2020 – World Health Organization (WHO) boss, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has said the novel coronavirus could be over within two years.

The virus that originated in Wuhan in December 2019, has infected 22 million people and left over 790,000 dead.

Speaking in Geneva on Friday, Dr Tedros said the Spanish flu of 1918 took two years to overcome and COVID 19 will take the same two years to be over.

“Of course with more connectedness, the virus has a better chance of spreading,” he said.

“But at the same time, we also have the technology to stop it, and the knowledge to stop it,” he noted, stressing the importance of “national unity, global solidarity”.

The WHO boss also said that corruption linked to Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) is criminal

“Any type of corruption is unacceptable,” he answered.

“However, corruption related to PPE… for me it’s actually murder.”

“Because if health workers work without PPE, we’re risking their lives.”

“And that also risks the lives of the people they serve.”

The announcement surfaced days after the UK claimed that they have developed the first coronavirus vaccine which is efficient and safe for human use.

The Kenyan DAILY POST