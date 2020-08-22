Friday August 21, 2020 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru is facing a new hurdle, a day after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives raided her house and offices over alleged involvement in graft.

This is after Kirinyaga MCAs vowed to cripple her administration and gave Waiguru only 7 days to pay struggling County workers or else she will regret being elected as Governor.

The MCAs promised to table another impeachment motion if Waiguru fails to honour their call.

County Assembly Chief Whip, Pius Njogu, stated that the workers have reportedly not received their salaries for over two months.

Baragwi MCA, David Mathenge, added that the assembly had already passed Khs 1.5 billion dedicated towards workers’ salaries.

”We are ready to impeach her again because we have the numbers,” Mutithi Ward MCA, Peter Njomo, added.

In her response to the EACC raid, Waiguru lamented that she was a target of politically instigated wars, with her detractors out to shape 2022 succession politics in the Mount Kenya region.

The Governor lamented that several scandals have bypassed the watchful eyes of the detectives, yet they were so focused on pinning her down over doctored allegations.

Waiguru survived the first impeachment motion in June 2020, with the Senate directing EACC and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to grill the Governor over graft accusations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST