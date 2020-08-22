Friday August 21, 2020 – Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, has indirectly attacked President Uhuru Kenyatta saying the raid on her two homes in Nairobi and Kirinyaga was to divert Kenyans’ attention from the theft of COVID 19 funds.

Sources say those who have stolen COVID 19 billions are President Uhuru Kenyatta’s relatives and his close friends led by former Gatanga MP, David Murathe.

However, according to Waiguru, the raids on her two homes were also linked to the Mt Kenya succession politics in 2022.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) raided her offices and Nairobi homes over an alleged Sh23m travel allowance.

She questioned where the EACC got the Sh23 million figure from.

“The amount was Sh10 million.”

“Why do they see the need to shore up numbers?”

“This is not about the travel imprests but a wider scheme to shape 2022 succession politics in Mt Kenya,” she said.

“…and to detract from critical allegations against a multitude of persons on various multimillion corruption cases.” she said.

The County boss said she has been used as a decoy before and will not allow the plot to thrive.

The Kenyan DAILY POST