Friday August 21, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has broken his silence over the heated Senate debate on the Third Basis Revenue Allocation Formula after the House failed to pass it for the ninth time.

Speaking from the Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC), where he was issuing title deeds to Nairobi residents, Uhuru dismissed claims that he had a hand in the stand-off.

“The money being debated is not mine and this formula was proposed by SRC, indicating that money should be sub-divided equally.”

“Now that they are saying that residents of Nairobi are rich, my question is, would residents from Embakasi and Korogocho, who do not have toilets, have similar views?” Uhuru questioned.

“The truth shall stand,” he declared.

He added that he will not engage in political utterances but rather focus on working for the Kenyan citizens.

The President further called on leaders to unite and work together for the greater good of Kenyan citizens noting that God will decide on who will take over leadership, come 2022.

Uhuru’s remarks came after the house failed to resolve the impasse over the formula leading to the formation of a 12-member committee from both parties to find consensus.

Following the stalemate, Speaker Ken Lusaka was accused of being controlled by State House by a section of leaders.

However, Lusaka refuted these claims and stated that he ceased being a member of the Jubilee Party when he was elected Speaker in 2013 and therefore could not make decisions under influence from any party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST