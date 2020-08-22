Friday August 21, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government has allowed Kenyans to be used as test subjects in the elusive global search for Covid19 vaccine.

Speaking on Thursday during a virtual meeting of the African Union Bureau convened to discuss the continental response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Dr Nkengasong said seven Covid-19 vaccine trials were nearing World Health Organisation (WHO) approval.

“Four African countries among them Kenya are participating in the clinical trials for these vaccines,” he told the meeting attended by Heads of State.

Nkengasong said Africa targets to vaccinate 60 percent of her population at an estimated cost of 10 to 15 billion USD once the Covid19 vaccine becomes available.

In a report presented by Rwandan Economist, Donald Kaberuka, and Zimbabwean businessman, Strive Masiyiwa, they applauded the IMF for being the most responsive bilateral institution to Africa’s Coronavirus response.

Mr Kaberuka said the lender had injected a total of USD 23.5 billion into African economies in the last four months, followed by the World Bank (14.3 billion USD) and African Development Bank (700 million USD).

