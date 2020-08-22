Friday, August 21, 2020 – Two people died on Friday and one person sustained serious injuries after the car they were travelling in veered off the road and plunged into River Gucha in Nyamira County.

Confirming the accident, Nyamira County Commissioner, Amos Mariba, said the car veered off the road when the driver tried to maneuver a corner.

“We call upon drivers to be careful, especially when negotiating such corners along the river.

“This is among the many black spots that we have in the county, and the only way to save lives along this road is to drive within the required speed limits,” said Mariba.

The bodies were taken to Nyamira Referral Hospital.

