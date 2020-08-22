Saturday, 22 August 2020 – A 28 year old man was shot dead in Kilimani yesterday in what police suspect is a fake gold deal gone sour.

The deceased, Kevin Omwenga, was declared dead on arrival at The Nairobi Womens Hospital.

Omwenga is said to have been shot by Babu Owino’s friend, Oduk, a notorious gold fraudster, after they engaged in a confrontation.

Oduk reportedly shot Omwenga and left the scene.

Narrating the events that led to the murder, Omwenga’s brother said, ‘they were apparently arguing over money accrued from a deal they struck back in March.’

He heard a loud bang and rushed to the bedroom where he found his late brother lying in a pool of blood.

The late Kevin lived a flashy life funded by illegal businesses that he was engaged in.

At 28, he owned a brand new Porsche.

Here’s a video of the deceased flossing his ride as a slay queen cheers him on from the background.

The Kenyan DAILY POST