Friday August 21, 2020 – The Principal Secretary (PS) in the State Department of Housing and Urban Development, Charles Hinga, has assured Kenyans that the Ksh 10 billion rolled out by President Uhuru Kenyatta for the Kazi Mtaani Initiative, will not be misused.

Hinga was responding to a netizen who alleged that the funds, just like those for tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, will be embezzled by powerful Government officials.

“If you are shocked by Coronavirus billionaires, wait until you hear the story of Kazi Mtaani billionaires.”

“They are the same people but they have different names for their billions,” stated Joshua Njenga, a concerned citizen.

His comment attracted the Principal Secretary’s attention, who bet on his life and declared that the funds will never be stolen under his watch.

“On this one, it won’t happen. If you find any, I’m ready to be hanged at Uhuru Park in broad daylight,” he declared.

He noted further that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) had already been invited to investigate allegations of chiefs extorting money from the youth.

At the same time, Hinga disclosed why a section of the Kazi Mtaani Youth had not been paid in the first cohort, a situation that had caused protests in various parts of the country.

“The 6,000 are from 22 counties.”

“The first cohort was paid about two weeks ago with the program having over 283,000.”

“The rest were paid today,” he explained.

The Kenyan DAILY POST