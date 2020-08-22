Friday, August 21, 2020 – Kenya Medical Supply Agency (KEMSA) board has written to the National Treasury requesting a Sh 5 billion bailout as donors threaten to withdraw funding over alleged theft of COVID-19 funds.

In a letter written by KEMSA board chairman, Kembi Gitura, on Friday, the graft-ridden institution claimed that it had run out of funds and had been left holding on to medical supplies worth Sh 6 billion that lack a purchaser due to inflated prices.

Gitura, who is the immediate former Muranga Senator, revealed that the agency was on its knees and its operations could be brought to a halt unless it secures some money to sustain it.

It emerges however, that the agency cannot account for Sh 17 billion allocated to it in the 2019/2020 financial year even as an ongoing audit showed that it had at least 10 items that were inflated to Sh 6.3 billion instead of Sh 3.4 billion.

The boar’s appeal comes even after two international donors – Global Fund and the USAID – threatened to withdraw funding from Kenya due to scandals surrounding the agency.

The Kenyan DAILY POST