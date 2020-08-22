Friday August 21, 2020 – Celebrated political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has declared Deputy President William Ruto’s “hustler nation” officially dead.

Venting on social media yesterday, Ngunyi argued that Ruto had resorted to using the system and the so called deep state as a new “object of aggression”.

While replying to Ruto’s satirical post that he was happy with being sidelined from Government and had been turned into a mere “spectator”, Ngunyi said the second in command was filled with “excessive pride”, which may cost him in future.

“Hubris! Hustler nation, which I created is dead.”

“Now a new object of aggression is being created.”

“They call it system or deep state,” he said.

Ruto, who has often described himself as a son of a peasant, has been riding on the hustler tag as one of his main campaign tools ahead of the 2022 General Elections where he has expressed interest to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The former Cabinet Minister has managed to present himself as a front-runner in the race to State House come 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST