Friday August 21, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has warned police against being used by some State officials to settle political scores.

Speaking on Thursday during a prayer meeting with religious leaders from Kiambu at his Karen home, Ruto urged police officers in the country to remember that it is Kenyans who pay them their salaries and they should respect them and not Government officers.

“The Government does not serve the interest of leaders.”

“It serves the aspirations of its people, the millions of Kenyans and that is the Government that we believe in and that is the government that we elected,” Ruto said.

“I want to tell every public officer and every police officer in Kenya that they must serve professionally in accordance within the Constitution and the law and nobody should blackmail or intimidate them to run political errands or political agenda for anybody,” Ruto added.

Ruto had earlier criticized the arrest of three Senators on Monday when the Senate was debating on the revenue sharing formula to Counties.

The Kenyan DAILY POST