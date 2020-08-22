Friday, August 21, 2020 – A 26 year old woman was shot dead by police who were trying to rescue her from rapists on Thursday in Zimmerman, Nairobi.

The lady was reportedly kidnapped by two armed thugs from her house in Zimmerman Estate and taken to a thicket near the Northern bypass where she was raped.

A friend informed police who were on patrol about the incident and they went to rescue the woman.

However, a shootout ensued between the police and the thugs and the woman was caught in cross-fire.

Police said the woman was shot on the thigh and started bleeding profusely.

By the time they rushed her to the Jacaranda Maternity Hospital, she had lost a lot of blood and was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police arrested one suspect while his accomplice who had a gun managed to flee the scene.

Confirming the incident, Nairobi police boss, Rashid Yakub, said they recovered two sets of spent bullets – from a pistol and a rifle.

Three police officers and the suspect who is in custody are under investigation for the incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST