Friday August 21, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has broken his silence over the successful coup that befell his Mali counterpart, President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who was toppled by army Generals on Tuesday, August 18th.

Speaking during a virtual meeting with other African Heads of State led by Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday, Uhuru joined them in condemning the soldiers behind the mutiny.

They demanded the immediate release of President Keita and senior members of his administration among them the country’s Prime Minister, Boubou Cissé.

President Uhuru Kenyatta asked for a “speedy, peaceful and democratic” resolution of the crisis while President Ramaphosa called for dialogue to restore peace and stability in the West African country.

Shortly after the coup was executed, the Mali President resigned and dissolved Parliament.

The plotters stated that they had no interest in power adding that they will conduct a General Election within a reasonable period.

Colonel-Major Ismael Wague, a spokesman for the coup leaders dubbed the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, explained that they acted to prevent Mali from falling further into chaos.

40 out of 54 countries in Africa have witnessed coups, many of which have been successful.

Burkina Faso leads with the highest number at 10.

Of the 40 countries that have had coups, Morocco, Kenya, Cameroon are the three countries where none have been successful.

The Kenyan DAILY POST