Friday, August 21, 2020 – This youthful Meru man predicted that he is likely to die in the month of August and exactly one year later, he has passed on.

On August 1, 2019- Abdulmalik Juma Baitairi, wrote on his Facebook page about how the month of August was special to him.

“August means a lot to me. It’s the month I was born, it’s the month I was circumcised and it’s the month I joined university. It’s the month I…. It’s the month I….. It’s the month I…. It’s the month I…. probably may be the month I will die! Who knows! Hail the month of the king!” his post read.

The late Baitairi, a BSc Biochemistry graduate from Kenyatta University, died on Tuesday August 18th, after short illness.









The Kenyan DAILY POST