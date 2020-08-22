Friday, 21 August 2020 – Kiambu Senator Kimani WaMatangi is married to a very beautiful and youthful Kalejin lady identified as Dorothy Jepkurui.

According to sources, the vocal Senator, who was once accused of rape by his former househelp, parted ways with his first wife over irreconcilable differences and married the pretty Kalenjin lady.

They have been spotted together in different public fuctions walking hand in hand, sometimes rocking matching outfits.

Dorothy Jepkurui dropped out of school in form two due to lack of school fees and became a house-help.

Later on in life, she went back to school and pursued a course in fashion design.

The chocolate skinned lady is an accomplished fashion designer and her love for fashion is evident through her classy outfits.

Here are photos of the pretty lady who warms Wamatangi’s bed.





























The Kenyan DAILY POST