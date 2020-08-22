Friday, August 21, 2020 – A middle aged man has admitted to stealing panties belonging to his female employer and selling them to a suspect warlock in Machakos.

The suspect identified as Boniface Mwania appeared before Kithimani Senior Resident Magistrate, Gilbert Sikwe, on Thursday, August 20th, where he pleaded guilty to the offense.

Mwania, who is a houseboy, admitted to stealing six panties that belong to his employer, Rose Mueni, from her residence in Kwakitema Village in Yatta, Machakos County.

Mwania narrated that he stole the panties from Mueni’s bathroom every time she would leave them to dry after taking a shower.

He revealed that he sold the panties for Sh 100 to an elderly man in Machakos by the name Nicholas Nguli Kithale, who is suspected to be practicing witchcraft.

However, Nguli denied the charges despite the fact that he was found in possession of several women’s underwear.

The elderly man was freed on a Ksh 2,000 bail after denying the charges and will appear in court on September 15, 2020.

On the other hand, Mwania, having pleaded guilty, is awaiting sentencing on Monday, August 24th for petty theft.

The Kenyan DAILY POST