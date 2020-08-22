Friday, 21 August 2020 – Citizen TV anchor, Lillian Muli, is a joyful lady who lives her life to the fullest and despite controversies that surround her celebrity life, she continues doing things her own way.

The beautiful Kamba TV girl is n0t the type of celebrities who fear being judged by the society because she is already used to being subjected to social media trolls.

The sexy mother of two stormed Tik-Tok and caused a stir after she posted a video bursting some sexy moves while rocking a short black dress that exposed her juicy thighland that gives Kenyan men sleepless nights.

The controversial TV girl was dancing to Mugithi with an unidentified man.

She moved her flexible waist and coordinated the killer dance moves with the unidentified man, while putting up her signature smile.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST