Friday, August 21, 2020 – Cases of shoplifting have become rampant nowadays with most culprits being women.

This lady, who must be having a PhD in shoplifting, demonstrates how she goes about her business without being caught and it is unbelievable.

The stuff she can hide between her legs and still walk normally has shocked many.

Well, never underestimate women.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST