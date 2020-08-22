Friday, August 21, 2020 – Kenya has recorded 332 new covid-19 infections pushing the virus case load in the country to 31,763.

Addressing the country on Friday at Afya House, Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi said the new cases were detected from a sample size of 4,470 in the last 24 hours.

The new cases consist of 323 Kenyans and 9 foreigners with the youngest patient being a 3-year old child and the oldest being 92 years.

In terms of gender, 179 are males and 143 females.

At the same time, Dr Mwangangi announced that the total number of those who have recovered has increased to 18,157 after 288 individuals were declared Covid-19 free.

The new recoveries include 190 patients from the home-based care programme and 98 from various health facilities.

Sadly, the country’s death toll has surged to 532 after 16 more patients succumbed to Covid-19 complications.

On the simmering disquiet among medics who have threatened to go on strike, Dr Mwangangi revealed that the national Government was working day and night to address concerns raised by health workers.

“We have been having conversations with health unions and workers since last night. There are a few challenges, but we are working towards ensuring we get on amicable grounds,” she stated.

The new cases are distributed countrywide as follow: Nairobi 106, Kajiado 53, Machakos 25, Nakuru 25, Kiambu 23, Kisii 23, Busia 13, Mombasa 11, Kisumu five, Bomet five, Garissa, Homa bay and Nandi four cases each while Uasin Gishu Turkana, Kitui, Taita Taveta recorded three cases each.

The Kenyan DAILY POST