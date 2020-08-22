Home Editorial Kenyans, please respect your leaders – Who is doing this to UHURU... Kenyans, please respect your leaders – Who is doing this to UHURU and WAIGURU? Not right at all!!! August 22, 2020 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Telegram RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Meet KIMANI WAMATANGI’s hot Kalenjin wife who dropped out of school in Form 2 (PHOTOs) Two killed, one injured after their car lost control and plunged into River Gucha in Nyamira (PHOTOs) Meru man dies exactly one year after predicting he will die in the month of August (PHOTOs) Man arraigned in court for stealing his female employer’s panties and selling them to a suspected warlock in Machakos! See how these two ladies caused chaos aboard a flight after they refused to wear face masks – Madness! (VIDEO) He died wearing a smile on his face – DENNIS OLIECH shares the last moments of his brother, KEVIN, who succumbed to cancer in... Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,708FansLike52,072FollowersFollow