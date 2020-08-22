Friday August 21, 2020 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has condemned the raid in her homes and offices by the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC).

In a statement to Kenyans, the County boss termed the raids unnecessary as she had already presented the documents sought by the investigators in the Senate impeachment hearing.

“This morning (yesterday), the EACC raided my official residence, my private home and my office in Kutus.”

“From the statement, we have seen from EACC, these raids were to search for documents in support of an investigation into travel imprests for official trips on behalf of the county,” she stated.

She stated that she had presented the documents to the Senate hearings on her impeachment in the full glare of live TVs.

“There is therefore nothing you can look for in someone’s house to evidence imprest management.”

“It is, therefore, a shock to be woken up by a battery of fully armed officers raiding my house to look for evidence on imprests.”

“Surely, you did not need a battery of machine-gun carrying policemen, raiding my home in darkness to get my cheque book! This could have been easily availed with a simple request,” she added.

Waiguru further expressed concern over the amount in question being quoted at Ksh22 Million from Ksh10 Million that she answered for in her impeachment trial.

She added that the incident was motivated by individuals keen to shape the 2022 succession politics in the Mount Kenya region.

“This is a decoy.”

“It is intended to detract people who have recently been asking legitimate questions about how massive public monies have been spent.”

“I have been here before.”

“I have been used as a decoy before.”

“The plot failed then and it will fail now.”

“Wild allegations are thrown around only to come empty of even the basic proof.”

“This is a decoy,” she said.

“It is intended to detract people who have recently been asking legitimate questions about how massive public monies have been spent.”

“I have been here before.”

“I have been used as a decoy before.”

“The plot failed then and it will fail now.”

“Wild allegations are thrown around only to come empty of even the basic proof,” she stated.

Waiguru further advised EACC investigators to have the same energy to find the billions that are alleged to have been lost in various scandals.

“Kenyans are not easily fooled, they can see right through this charade.”

“They know who is behind it and they know why.”

“It is about 2022 politics,” she affirmed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST