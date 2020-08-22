Friday, 21 August 2020 – Former Kiss 100 presenter, Andrew Kibe, is reportedly in love.

Kibe, who is a former pastor, discredits women on his social platforms and paints himself as a bad boy but he has finally been swept by the tides of love.

He posted a photo enjoying himself outdoors with a lady who is said to be his new girlfriend and hid her face.

Despite hiding her face, social media detectives managed to unveil her face.

It’s said that they have been dating for quite sometime.

Kibe, a divorcee and a father of two, has finally found someone to warm his cold nights.

Here are photos of the lady that he is reportedly dating.





