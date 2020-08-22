Friday, August 21, 2020 – Former Harambee Stars captain, Dennis Oliech, has shared the last moments of his younger brother, Kevin, before he succumbed to cancer.

Kevin, who was also an accomplished footballer in his own right having featured for the likes of Gor Mahia, died on August 16th, in a hospital in Germany after a four year battle with cancer.

Dennis has recounted how he drove for more than 16 hours from the UK to Berlin to be with his brother.

In an emotional post on Facebook, Dennis narrated how he helplessly watched as his kid brother breathed his last saying that he went numb.

The legendary Kenyan striker disclosed that his brother died wearing a smile and that they played his favorite song on phone and put it next to his ear after he was gone.

Read his post below.

‘From the day you got diagnosed with cancer I promised you that I will always be by your side, I made trips to Berlin, Germany just to see you when you were going through all the chemotherapy sessions.

We shared amazing memories together and those memories shall forever be with me. I know deep down if I was in your position you would have done the same for me.

Last week when I drove for 16 hours and 40 mins from the UK to be with you in Berlin.

It never crossed my mind that I would be at your bedside until your last breath. That is something that will stick with me forever.

I saw how you were struggling with pain every day, even when you were weak you still showed a brave face.

We went for a drive around Berlin listening to our favorite reggae tune, Come Down father by Beres Hammond, and all you did was smile, even when you took your last breath.

Ken placed the phone beside your ear and played the song as you laid peacefully and your face glowed with a smile that’s what I will always remember.

The Kenyan DAILY POST