Friday August 21, 2020 – Tana River Governor, Dhadho Godhana’s mansion is currently a restricted area after some staff members tested positive for Coronavirus.

Tana River County Director of Communications, Steve Juma, confirmed that the Governor’s residence was currently out of bounds as fumigation was being carried out.

“Some of the staff members who are frequent visitors at the Governor’s home including myself tested positive for Covid-19 and we were placed under isolation in our own homes,” he stated.

He added that he had been placed under isolation for 16 days with his most recent result revealing he was negative.

“Due to confidentiality in medical records, I cannot reveal who else tested positive but the Governor’s home is closed off as they disinfect it,” the communications specialist explained.

The county’s Health Executive Javan Bonaya revealed that four staff members and 12 other people had tested positive at the residence.

“I have asked the family members (of the Governor) and members of the public to stay away from the residence because it is under health watch,” he stated.

This comes even as Tana River is unprepared to handle Covid-19 cases.

The County had a hiccup in that it did not have enough space in its referral hospital for 200 beds that had been ordered in its Covid-19 preparedness plan.

“We have an infrastructural problem, we are expecting 200 beds in a few weeks but we do not even know where to put them.”

“We are trying to improvise to satisfy the government’s directives,” Governor Dhadho Godhana stated in July.

