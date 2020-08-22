Friday, 21 August 20200 – Amina Mude, the wife of cool and reserved KTN anchor, Ben Kitili, spends most of her time on Tik-Tok, chasing clout and killing ‘Team Mafisi’ with her gorgeous body.

The 27 year old lady recently left tongues wagging after she went on a ranting spree on social media and announced that she had divorced her husband.

She later apologized to her husband and alleged that she overreacted after they had a normal domestic dispute.

In this latest video that Amina posted on Tik-Tok, she left Team Mafisi starved after she paraded her bottle shaped figure.

The anchor’s wife figure resembles a coca coca bottle.

Watch video.

