Friday August 21, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged the Senate Committee formed to resolve the revenue allocation stalemate to come up with a formula that will not divide the country.

Addressing a delegation of elders and leaders from Bungoma and Trans Nzoia Counties, at his Sugoi home in Uasin Gishu County on Friday, Ruto said the Senate has a duty to ensure that in developing a formula for sharing revenue, no County is hurt and devolution is strengthened.

“Because it is a constitutional requirement that we review formulas at this point of time, we must ensure we move the country together.”

“The populous counties like Uasin Gishu, Nandi, Kiambu, Nyeri, Siaya, Kakamega, Kisumu, among others to get additional resources.”

“But also we must be careful to ensure that small counties like Vihiga, Tharaka Nithi, Isiolo, Tana River because of size, they should not suffer in the allocation of resources because we haven’t taken into account certain parameters,” Ruto said

According to the second in command, the Senate has the requisite responsibility to come up with a formula ‘that takes into account all the parameters and ensures that populous Counties have additional resources’.

The Kenyan DAILY POST