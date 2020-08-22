Friday, August 21, 2020 – Muranga Women Representative, Sabina Chege, may be one of those lawmakers in the 11th Parliament who are against environmental preservation going by what she posted on Thursday.

Sabina Chege says she will talk with Kenya Forest officials from Gituamba to cut down trees because they are a source of insecurity and extreme cold spells.

To make matters worse, the women rep who is the chair of the National Assembly Health Committee urged locals not to plant more trees in the area.

This is a grave statement from a leader of her caliber in this century where the greatest threat to humanity is climate change.

Here is what Sabina Chege wrote and later deleted after realising how foolish she sounded.

