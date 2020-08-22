Friday August 21, 2020 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has moved to replace slain former ICT Manger, Chris Msando, who was brutally murdered because of his job three years ago.

IEBC announced a vacancy for the IEBC ICT Manger, with only one individual set to be offered the job from a pool of applicants who will declare their interest in the post.

The successful applicant will work under the Directorate of Information and Communication Technology, at the IEBC headquarters on a permanent and pensionable contract.

Requirements for Appointment

a) Must have a degree in Information Communication Technology or related field from a recognized institution;

b) A Master’s Degree in Information Communication Technology or a related field from a recognized institution;

c) Must have a minimum of ten (10) years of relevant work experience in ICT, three (3) of which must be at management level; and at least mandatory eight (8) years working experience as a systems administrator in Networks, Database, Application Systems Administration and Security Management;

d) Must have a professional qualification(s) in Business Continuity, Planning Information and Security Management: – CISA/CISM/CGEIT;

e) Must have IT Service Management Certification;

f) Should have Project Management skills;

g) Should have basic Skills on Business Management and Strategic Management.

h) Must have good interpersonal and communication skills;

i) Must be a team player and possess good management and leadership skills;

j) Must be a person of undoubted integrity

The late ICT Manager was tortured before being murdered on Saturday, July 29th, 2017, with his family still seeking justice for the heinous crime.

His body was found dumped in a thicket in Kikuyu area, two weeks before the controversial August 2017 General Elections.

