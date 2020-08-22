Friday, 21 August 2020 – A woman in her forties is giving slay queens and socialites a run for their money on Instagram.

The curvy woman, who has a booty that resembles a mountain peak, has splashed a series of photos flaunting her well-endowed body.

Her extraordinary big booty and wide curves make socialites like Vera Sidika look like a joke.

In one of the photos that she posted seated, you can clearly see that her big booty cannot fit in a normal seat.

She is also forced to wear oversized dresses since her big booty and voluptuous curves cannot fit in normal dresses.

She posted photos on Instagram and almost shut it down.

Just look at that body.