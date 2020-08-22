Friday August 21, 2020 – Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, is literally over the moon after President Uhuru Kenyatta visited his constituency on Friday.

Uhuru visited the constituency to issue title deeds to Embakasi Ranch owners who have remained without titles since 1969.

While issuing title deeds, Uhuru was accompanied by Babu Owino and other senior Government officials.

Babu heaped praises on the President even saying that he deserves another five-year term using the popular “Tano Tena” phrase which the latter and Deputy President William Ruto used in their 2017 campaigns.

This is what Babu Owino wrote immediately after Uhuru visited his constituency.

UHURU KENYATTA IS THE BEST PRESIDENT KENYA HAS EVER HAD

I wish to take this opportunity to express my profound gratitude to H. E Uhuru Kenyatta, the best President Kenya has ever had for heeding my appeal to issue title deeds to residents of Embakasi East.

Our people have struggled with the uncertainty of ownership of land where they have lived for over 45 years. Through the President’s kindness, this uncertainty ended today. And I am deeply humbled and grateful for this.

Mr. President, we will continue praying for you for God to give you a long life and good health so that you may govern in wisdom!

Uhuru Kenyatta tosha, tano tena!

Comrade Babu Owino,

MP, Embakasi East and Number One Uhuru Kenyatta Loyalist

