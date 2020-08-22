Friday, 21 August 2020 – A notorious gangster who was fond of terrorizing market women in the wee hours of the morning in Dandora has been shot dead.

The middle aged man was ambushing the women while going to the market in the morning, armed with daggers and other crude weapons, and stealing from them.

However, he finally obeyed the force of gravity after police officers caught him in the act on Friday, as he was going on with his ‘business’ of terrorizing innocent women.

He was shot dead and his lethal tools of trade that include a dagger and a home-made pistol recovered.

Stolen phones, handbags and other assorted items were recovered from him.

