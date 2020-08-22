Friday, August 21, 2020 – City lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has lauded the decision by Global Fund and USAID to deny Kenya donor funds to the tune of Sh 400 billion over mega corruption at the Kenya Medical Supply Agency (KEMSA)

The Global Fund and USAID are threatening to withdraw funds that are meant to support HIV/Aids, tuberculosis, and malaria programs for the next three years.

They expressed concern over KEMSA’s procurement woes as well as the management and implementation of the grants given to the institution.

The COVID-19 scandal has also created an internal crisis at the supplies agency and it now stands to lose up to Ksh.2 billion as it struggles to dispose off PPEs and other COVID-19 supplies.

In a post on social media, Ahmednasir said on Thursday that USAID and Global Fund must stop giving funds to corrupt regimes since they will be seen as enablers of corruption.

“USAID and other DONORS must stop acting as ENABLERS of a corrupt regime that serves the interest of a few corrupt businesses who are racketeers. Kenyans and DONORS must get REAL VALUE for DONOR funds…@USAIDKenya@USAID@USAIDEastAfrica@USAmbKenya,” Ahmednasir said.

