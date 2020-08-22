Friday, August 21, 2020 – Renowned social media crusader and blogger, Robert Alai, has exposed the dirty life of Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi.

In social circles, Ahmednasir pretends to be a brilliant lawyer and a scholar but according to Robert Alai, the lawyer is a wolf in sheep’s skin.

Alai says that the arrogant lawyer has thrived by intimidating Judges and Magistrates and he should be the last person to talk about governance in Kenya.

Alai wrote after another blogger Ike Kenneth said Ahmednasir “should be the last person to lecture Kenyans on good governance and accountability”

The revered blogger said Ahmednasir even hovers around the homes of widows in Karen looking for who to disinherit.

This is how the conversation went down….

