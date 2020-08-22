Friday, August 21, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has issued an Executive Order instructing the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate how COVID 19 billions were spent.

An expose carried by NTV last week revealed that over Sh 43 billion can’t be accounted for and a number of State officers and President Kenyatta’s relatives received tenders to supply Personal Protective Equipment (PPES) without following the duly laid down laws of procurement.

In a letter to DCI and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), the Head of State directed the agencies to immediately expedite investigations on possible graft at the Kenya Medical Supply Agency (KEMSA) and at Afya House.

Uhuru also directed the two agencies to be briefing him daily on their progress and ensure that everybody who is linked to the looting of COVID 19 funds is arrested and jailed for stealing public money.

“I hereby direct the two agencies to furnish my office with daily updates on the progress of the investigations with copies sent to the office of Director of Public Prosecutions,” Uhuru instructed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST