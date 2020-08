Thursday, August 20, 2020 – Veteran Kenyan singer, Mwanaisha Abdallah better known as Nyota Ndogo, has called on Kenyans to stop referring to her Danish husband, Henning Nielsen, as ‘Mzungu’

Taking to Instagram, the Nibebe hit-maker indicated that she was not comfortable when people use the term ‘Mzungu’ to refer to her husband of four years as she finds it discriminatory.

“Tafadhalini mabloger mnapokua mnataka kuniandika Mimi na mume wangu plzz andikeni nyota na mume wake na sio mzungu wake.” she wrote.

“Ila sisi waafrica uwa tunaona tunaonewa tunapokua kwa nchi za watu kisha uitwe hey african unaskia nikama unabaguliwa but nyinyi sijui mzungu kumuita ni sawa.” She added

The Watu na viatu singer tied the knot with her Danish lover in May 2016 in a lavish wedding that was highly publicized.

In March this year, the talented songstress penned a sweet message to her hubby urging him to protect himself from Covid-19.

Nyota Ndoga was then in Kenya and the hubby was in Denmark.

She wrote:

“My love pliz take care of yourself for me.”

“Don’t let korona take you away from me.”

“Ni mimi bibi chako kutoka kenya.”

“I want you to know that I love you sooooo much.”

“Alafu my love umeskia umbea?”

“Eti wanasema tusikaribiane na watu waliotuzidi umri but siata mimi soon nakua nyanya baby.”

“It’s me your wife mwanaisha abdallah nielsen.”

