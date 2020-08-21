Thursday August 20, 2020 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has castigated Nation Media Group for airing a false story about Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, and Deputy President William Ruto.

On Wednesday, NMG through NTV claimed that Matiang’i, who appeared before the Senate’s National Security Committee, urged the DP to resign and accused him of frustrating President Uhuru Kenyatta’s development agenda for Kenyans.

However, Matiang’i, in a statement on Thursday, threatened to sue NTV for spreading lies to Kenyans saying the false news could potentially cause friction between his office and that of the DP’s if not corrected.

“The unverified report is a misrepresentation of the true record of the proceedings readily and publicly available, even to NTV, in Parliament’s Hansard records. The net effect of such fabrications can cause disharmony in the executive arm of government,” Matiangi said

Murkomen also joined Matiangi in saying that Senators never discussed Ruto during the 3 hour grilling.

“Of course we would not allow the CS to discuss his boss the DP in a Senate committee. It’s unfortunate that the media was locked out creating room for innuendos,” Murkomen posted.

