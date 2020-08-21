Friday, August 21, 2020 – All eyes will be at the RheinEnergieStadion in cologne tonight when Sevilla and Inter Milan face off in the Europa League final.

Inter Milan will be looking to clinch their first piece of European silverware in ten years while Sevilla are hoping to win their fifth Europa League trophy.

Antonio Conte’s charges rolled over Shakhtar Donetsk in the semi-finals to advance while the Spanish outfit stunned Manchester United to book a place in the final once again. Go here>>>

While this will be their first ever meeting between the two teams in the competition, they both have a lot of experience in matches against Italian and Spanish opposition in UEFA competition.

Inter have won 14, drawn 11 and lost 18 against Spanish teams while Sevilla have won six, drawn two and lost five of their previous 13 games against Serie A clubs. Go here>>>

Possible starting line ups

Sevilla: Bounou; Navas, Kounde, Diego Carlos, Reguilon; Fernando, Jordán, Banega; Ocampos, En-Nesyri, Suso

Inter Milan: Handanovic; Godin, Bastoni, De Vrij; D’Ambrosio, Gagliardini, Barella, Brozovic, Young; Martinez, Lukaku

Prediction: Sevilla 1-2 Inter Milan Go here>>>

While this is a match that could go either way, we reckon that Antonio Conte will have an edge tonight and win his first trophy for Inter.

However, it will not be a walk in the park given Sevilla’s history in this competition and we expect both teams to score.

See more tips below and play responsibly.

UK1 (17:00) Olimpik Donetsk v Dynamo Kyiv -1 Go here>>>

CZ1 (19:00) Viktoria Plzen v Opava – Over 2.5

UK1 (19:00) Shakhtar Donetsk v Kolos Kovalivka -1

CY1 (19:30) Apoel v Karmiotissa -1

IE1 (21:45) Shamrock Rovers v Shelbourne -1

EEL (22:00) Sevilla v Inter –GG

GOOD LUCK and Go here>>>