Thursday, August 20, 2020 – Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, is still reeling in shock after Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives raided her two homes in Nairobi and Kirinyaga Counties on Thursday morning.

According to Waiguru, the detectives arrived at her Nairobi home at 5 am after they got a search warrant from the Nyeri Magistrate.

The EACC sleuths also got a search warrant to raid the home of Waiguru’s Chief of Staff, Sellah Bogonko, and Chief Finance Officer, Patrick Mugo Ndathi, in an ongoing corruption investigation.

One of Waiguru ‘s aides said the County boss was asleep when the EACC officers forced their way into her home.

He alleged that they broke some furniture and cutlery.

“Yes, the officers searched the entire palatial home.”

“Everything was turned upside down before bundling the County boss in one of the waiting vehicles,” she stated.

The detectives divided themselves into two groups, one traveled with the County boss to Nairobi while the second group drove to Kutus where they raided the County headquarters and carted away computers from the office of the Governor, Chief of Staff and Chief Finance Officer.

EACC Chief Executive Officer, Twalib Mbarak, said that the detectives were conducting investigations into allegations that the Governor and other officials of the County Government were irregularly paid Sh23 million travel allowances for non-existent trips.

The Kenyan DAILY POST