Overview

Time Commitment: Part time

Location: Nairobi

Business function: Business Operations

Position Purpose

We are looking for an innovative Practice Expert to guide the delivery of our market research projects. As a Practice Expert, your duties will include evaluating project needs and recommending suitable solutions. You will ensure the facts and details of the project are correct and that the project(s) deliverable(s) meet the needs of the stakeholders, legislation, policies, standards and best practices.

Responsibilities

Support the definition of processes and policies that aid in market research

Validate the requirements and deliverables that describe the project(s) that the project team will implement

Identify areas of improvement in project performance and recommend appropriate solutions

Consult across all project operations, providing mentorship, and contributing specialized knowledge in market research to project delivery

Provide input for the design and construction of market research frameworks for various marketing projects that validate project deliverables and results

Test impact of the research towards the end of the project(s), using and evaluating it for accuracy and relevance, providing feedback to the project team

Provide subject expertise, guidance and training to project teams during the project’s life cycle

Documenting market research best practices and disseminating information to all relevant stakeholders

Be committed to and proactively engaged in the project and participate in relevant workshops

Qualifications

MBA degree or equivalent practical experience

8+ years of experience working in market research and market research analysis

Demonstrable credentials as a leading Practice

Advanced knowledge of business operations and project management

Demonstrated exceptional leadership ability and team management skills

Ownership mentality, creativity, and drive to get things done

Demonstrated ability to effectively solve complex problems in fast-paced environments

Competency in electronic project management systems

Advanced ability to recommend and implement creative research solutions for cross-functional

Knowledge of market research methodologies for brand, marketing and product placement strategies to optimally integrate subject expertise into deliverables and results.

Exceptional leadership and mentorship abilities to introduce and implement technical solutions

Excellent recordkeeping, as well as written and verbal communication skills

How to Apply

Apply through this link: https://bridgecell.hrpartner.io/jobs